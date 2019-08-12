Priest in UP booked for holding 10-year-old hostage and sexually abusing him

By PTI

BANDA: The police have registered a case against a priest who allegedly held a 10-year-old boy hostage and sexually abused him, officials said on Monday.

Based on the complaint of the boy's uncle, a case under IPC 377 (unnatural offences) and POCSO Act has been registered against the priest, they said.

The incident took place under the Tindwari police station area. The case was registered on Sunday.

"The 10- year-old boy was missing for the past one week. On Saturday, he managed to escape from the place where the priest - Chandrashekhar Baba - had kept him as hostage," Neeraj Kumar Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Tindwari police station said.

The priest is absconding and efforts are on to nab him, the police added.