Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi to visit Umbha village on Tuesday to meet victim families

In a massacre following a dispute over a 90-bigha piece of land, at least 10 Gond tribals were killed.

Published: 12th August 2019 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra consoles a family member of a Sonbhadra massacre victim who had travelled to Chunar Fort to meet her after the former was stopped from proceeding to Sonbhadra in Mirzapur on 20 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra consoles a family member of a Sonbhadra massacre victim who had travelled to Chunar Fort to meet her after the former was stopped from proceeding to Sonbhadra in Mirzapur on 20 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After generating much political heat during her visit to Umbha village in Sonbhadra district last month, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to visit the same village again on Tuesday.  She would meet the victim families during her visit.

In a massacre following a dispute over a 90-bigha piece of land, at least 10 Gond tribals were killed and over 26 injured by the village head Yagya Dutt and hundreds of his accomplices in Umbha village on July 17.

The village head and his aides had opened indiscriminate fire on the tribals who were resisting his attempt to take possession of the tribal's farm land.  The gram panchayat land was illegally sold to the village head in 2017 and since then he had made several attempts to take its possession but failed.

In the aftermath of the massacre, the state government had removed DM and SSP of the district and suspended over 15 officers initiating legal proceeding
against them.

When Priyanka had attempted to visit the victims’ families after the incident, she was stopped at Mirzapur by the district administration and was detained at Chunar Guest House on July 19, as Section 144 of CrPC was in force then.

Refusing to leave without meeting the victim families, she had spent the night at the guest house and finally met some of the victim families who were brought to the guest house.

Following her visit, the Congress had sent Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to the 10 victim families. “Now she is coming to meet the victims once again. If the district administration feared law and order issues as the massacre had just taken place, there should be no reason to worry now. She will be visiting Umbha village where she will meet the families,” said a party functionary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Umbha village Umbha massacre
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp