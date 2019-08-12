Rape bid foiled by locals in Bihar; accused thrashed, handed over to police

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A 25-year-old man was caught red-handed by locals when he tried to sexually assault a minor girl on Monday in Bihar's Vaishali district.

The locals took the matter in their hand and thrashed the man before handing him over to the Lalganj Police. According to police, the accused lured an 8-year-old minor to a nearby mango orchard during early hours of Monday.

When the minor reached the orchard, he allegedly tried to rap her. When the minor started crying, the locals rushed to the spot and rescued her.

In Bihar, more than 610 cases of rapes and attempts of rape have been lodged so far in the last six months.