Article 370 fallout: Lonely Eid for Abdullahs and Mehbooba
On Monday, a week after the government’s announcement, their homes in the city’s posh Gupkar Road were deserted with only a security vehicle stationed outside.
Published: 13th August 2019 06:06 AM | Last Updated: 13th August 2019 10:18 AM | A+A A-
SRI NAGAR: Unlike previous Eids, the homes of Kashmiri leaders wore a deserted look on Monday as the three leaders were detained after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370.
It was a quiet and lonely Eid for former J&K chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, quite unlike previous years when their homes were full of supporters, friends and family members, officials said.
Several political leaders, who were picked up on August 5, offered prayers at the Centaur Hotel, officials said.
Delhi-Lahore bus service cancelled
DTC on Monday cancelled the Delhi-Lahore bus service as Pakistan has decided to discontinue it in the wake of India revoking J&K special status. On Saturday, a senior Pakistani minister has announced to suspend the friendship bus service from Monday.
A Delhi Transport Corporation bus was scheduled to leave for Lahore on Monday. However, it did not leave due to Pakistan’s decision to suspend the bus service.
No clash between J&K police, CRPF
Security forces dismissed a “malicious” social media post by a Pakistani journalist about an alleged fratricidal clash between the CRPF and the J&K Police, saying the content was untrue.
Kashmir police said on its official Twitter handle it has reported the post to the micro-blogging site.
The post on the clash in the wake of revoking of the special status of J&K was made by Pakistani journalist Wajahat Saeed Khan.
4 twitter handles suspended
Four Twitter handles were suspended for allegedly spreading anti-India propaganda on J&K, based on a request by security agencies. Four other accounts are expected to be blocked for similar reasons.
A Twitter spokesperson said, “We do not comment on individual accounts for privacy and security reasons. Legal requests made to Twitter are published twice-yearly in our Twitter Transparency Report.”