Article 370 fallout: Lonely Eid for Abdullahs and Mehbooba

SRI NAGAR: Unlike previous Eids, the homes of Kashmiri leaders wore a deserted look on Monday as the three leaders were detained after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370.

It was a quiet and lonely Eid for former J&K chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, quite unlike previous years when their homes were full of supporters, friends and family members, officials said.

On Monday, a week after the government’s announcement, their homes in the city’s posh Gupkar Road were deserted with only a security vehicle stationed outside.

Several political leaders, who were picked up on August 5, offered prayers at the Centaur Hotel, officials said.

Delhi-Lahore bus service cancelled

DTC on Monday cancelled the Delhi-Lahore bus service as Pakistan has decided to discontinue it in the wake of India revoking J&K special status. On Saturday, a senior Pakistani minister has announced to suspend the friendship bus service from Monday.

A Delhi Transport Corporation bus was scheduled to leave for Lahore on Monday. However, it did not leave due to Pakistan’s decision to suspend the bus service.

No clash between J&K police, CRPF

Security forces dismissed a “malicious” social media post by a Pakistani journalist about an alleged fratricidal clash between the CRPF and the J&K Police, saying the content was untrue.

Kashmir police said on its official Twitter handle it has reported the post to the micro-blogging site.

The post on the clash in the wake of revoking of the special status of J&K was made by Pakistani journalist Wajahat Saeed Khan.

4 twitter handles suspended

Four Twitter handles were suspended for allegedly spreading anti-India propaganda on J&K, based on a request by security agencies. Four other accounts are expected to be blocked for similar reasons.

A Twitter spokesperson said, “We do not comment on individual accounts for privacy and security reasons. Legal requests made to Twitter are published twice-yearly in our Twitter Transparency Report.”