Home Nation

'Dangerous Korean cult' Shincheonji sends Christians in Northeast into a tizzy

Baptist Christians in Manipur have warned worshippers to be wary of Shincheonji as a lot of youth from the Northeast have fallen for the Christian cult from South Korea, which is led by Lee Man-Hee. 

Published: 13th August 2019 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

This is for the first time that Korea's name has figured as a threat in the religious affairs of people from Northeast.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Forget Hindutva, Christians in Northeast are seeing an external danger to their faith, all the way from Korea. 

Baptist Christians in Manipur have warned worshippers to be wary of Shincheonji as a lot of youth from the Northeast have fallen for the Christian cult from South Korea, which is led by Lee Man-Hee. 

The hill states of Northeast with Christian majority have a huge following of the Protestant American Baptist church. Manipur and Nagaland have a high number of Baptists. 

“This is to inform all associations, institutions and churches of Manipur Baptist Convention (MBC) to remain informed and vigilant about the dangerous heretical cult group, called Shincheonji, from South Korea. Their leader Lee Man-Hee claims to have access to secret knowledge of scriptures which other church pastors do not know. Moreover, he claims that one can truly know God only by following and listening to the teachings of Shincheonji,” MBC general secretary Rev Dr. Wungnaoting Konghar said.

He said one major concern for them was that the Korean cult was “infiltrating our city churches” and luring young people with false doctrinal Bible study. 

“Their teachings create animosity and distrust between church members and local church pastors. Once they are into this group, they spend most of their time inviting people to join Shincheonji group and spend very less time with their families, friends and churches and neglect and quit their studies or work,” Konghar said.

According to him, a good number of young people from Manipur, living in the metros, have fallen prey to the cult’s false and deceptive teachings.

Urging the church organisations to stay alert and take necessary precautions, Konghar said it was imperative they counsel, teach and reform the youth victimized by the group.

This is for the first time that Korea's name has figured as a threat in the religious affairs of people from Northeast. The region, otherwise, has witnessed a growing craze for anything that is Korean, be it music, language or movies. Some towns here have seen Korean language classes and Korean brands like Mumuso Kr. even have showrooms. Korean movies are also very popular in Manipur where the militants imposed a ban on Hindi movies many years ago. 

Shincheonji, created in the 1980s, is primarily practised in South Korea. The group has often faced criticism for shallow and academically-weak teachings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shincheonji Northeast Christians south korea Lee Man-Hee
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp