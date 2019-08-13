Delhi HC gives go-ahead to release of 'Batla House' film with certain modifications

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High court Tuesday gave the go-ahead to the release of movie Batla House on August 15 after the filmmakers agreed to certain modifications.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru passed the consent order and said the filmmakers are bound by their statement and disposed of the petition.

The filmmakers agreed to put certain disclaimers and delete some scenes in the movie which were objectionable to the petitioners - Ariz Khan, who is facing trial in the Batla House encounter case, and Shahzad Ahmed, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court and his appeal is pending in the high court.

The petition had claimed that the film, slated to be released on Independence Day, shows a link between the bomb blasts and the encounter and would, therefore, prejudicially affect the trial in both cases.