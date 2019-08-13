Indian Railways manufacture locomotive with 180 kmph speed

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways has manufactured a high-speed locomotive in West Bengal's Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), achieving a top speed of 180 km per hour, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

This new locomotive produced under 'Make In India' initiative, will speed up trains like never before.



The minister also mentioned that the new locomotive is produced under the "Make in India" initiative of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. The union minister also attached a video with his tweet, displaying the speed at which the train is running through a speedometer.