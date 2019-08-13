Internet suspended following communal clash in Jaipur

By IANS

JAIPUR: Mobile internet services have been suspended in Jaipur for 24 hours after two groups clashed over an attack on a bus carrying pilgrims, police said on Tuesday.

On Monday night, a communal clash erupted between two communities here at Eidgah road after some people pelted stones at a bus going to Haridwar in front of the Galta Gate on Delhi Road, leaving 12 people injured, confirmed Police Commissioner Anand Shrivastav on Tuesday.

Some policemen were also injured in the incident after which the police used tear gas and force to disperse the crowd. Internet services have been suspended for 24 hours and heavy police force has been deployed as a precautionary measure in Ram Gunj, Transport Nagar and Galta Gate areas, said Shrivastav.

Meanwhile, police have registered case against 25-30 people but no arrest has been made so far.