Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir police demands details of rogue Twitter handle spreading rumours

The letter to Twitter's Corporate secretary said that the user, registered as 'WSK', is spreading rumours through his tweets frequently which are leading to law and order situation in the Valley.

Published: 13th August 2019 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

The screenshot of the Twitter account with username @WajSKhan

The screenshot of the Twitter account with username @WajSKhan (Photo | Screengrab)

By IANS

 

SRINAGAR: Police in Jammu and Kashmir has shot a letter to Twitter asking for details of one of its accounts that has been spreading "rumours through his tweets very frequently which are leading to law and order situation in the Kashmir Valley".

The Superintendent of Police, Police Component Srinagar demanded details of the Twitter handle registered as "WSK" "@WajSKhan" having Twitter User ID: "74964902"

The letter to Twitter's Corporate secretary in its San Francisco office said, "@WajSKhan is spreading rumours through his tweets very frequently which are leading to law and order situation in Kashmir valley which in turn is a threat to lives of general public and that of security forces deployed in the Kashmir Valley to maintain law and order in view of recent developments. The tweets of the abovementioned twitter handle could lead to clashes between various communities and hence have the potential toa aggravate the situation further endangering lives of general public. As such, it is requested to kindly provide below mentioned details of Admin/User of above mentioned Twitter account and report thereof including the following details be submitted to this office immediately for further necessary action.

"The URL of the said account is: https://twitter.com/WajSKhan Registered Email Id. Registered Mobile number of user. Registration/Creation IP with Date and Time. Login IP's." And asked for "any other access details".

This came a day after four Twitter handles run by the ISI or the Pakistan Army were removed for circulating fake news on the Kashmir situation, the micro-blogging platform on Tuesday said it does not comment on the deletion of individual accounts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Police Component Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir Police WajSKhan Twitter Kashmir rumours J and K Police Twitter letter Article 370 abrogation Article 35A Kashmir clampdown
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp