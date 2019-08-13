Jammu and Kashmir police demands details of rogue Twitter handle spreading rumours

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Police in Jammu and Kashmir has shot a letter to Twitter asking for details of one of its accounts that has been spreading "rumours through his tweets very frequently which are leading to law and order situation in the Kashmir Valley".

The Superintendent of Police, Police Component Srinagar demanded details of the Twitter handle registered as "WSK" "@WajSKhan" having Twitter User ID: "74964902"

The letter to Twitter's Corporate secretary in its San Francisco office said, "@WajSKhan is spreading rumours through his tweets very frequently which are leading to law and order situation in Kashmir valley which in turn is a threat to lives of general public and that of security forces deployed in the Kashmir Valley to maintain law and order in view of recent developments. The tweets of the abovementioned twitter handle could lead to clashes between various communities and hence have the potential toa aggravate the situation further endangering lives of general public. As such, it is requested to kindly provide below mentioned details of Admin/User of above mentioned Twitter account and report thereof including the following details be submitted to this office immediately for further necessary action.

"The URL of the said account is: https://twitter.com/WajSKhan Registered Email Id. Registered Mobile number of user. Registration/Creation IP with Date and Time. Login IP's." And asked for "any other access details".

This came a day after four Twitter handles run by the ISI or the Pakistan Army were removed for circulating fake news on the Kashmir situation, the micro-blogging platform on Tuesday said it does not comment on the deletion of individual accounts.