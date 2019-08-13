Jewellery shops in Surat selling tricolour, 'Article 370 abrogation' themed Rakhis

Home Nation

Wearing a festive look, Surat markets are attracting buyers as they are selling gold and silver rakhis showing tricolour and map of the country.

Manoj Bhingare, a renowned mouth and foot painter (L) and unique rakhis with patriotic theme (Photo|ANI)

By ANI

SURAT: As Independence Day is all set to be celebrated with Raksha Bandhan this year on August 15, the markets and jewellery shops are displaying the colour of nationalism while representing the current political mood in the country.

Wearing a festive look, Surat markets are attracting buyers as they are selling gold and silver rakhis showing tricolour and map of the country. Also, rakhis with a theme of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A are being sold to give a "message of oneness and to praise the government for their efforts to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir" into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh - will come into existence on October 31.

Raksha Bandhan, a Hindu festival, signifies emotions, everlasting love and eternal bonding between brother and sister. "Rakhi festival has a deeper meaning and spiritual significance. This time, we are getting rakhis representing the country along with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. It is a beautiful initiative taken up by the designers to celebrate both the important days together," a buyer told ANI.

"Every time, we come up with a unique them to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. As the Centre has scrapped Article 350 and 35A, we decided to come up with a theme that signifies the importance of both days. Gold and silver rakhis are being designed in accordance with the customers' choice and pocket. The silver rakhis range from Rs 500," a jewellery shop owner said.

Meanwhile, a specially-abled artist in Surat made a painting dedicated to the Army and supporting the revocation of Article 370. Manoj Bhingare, a renowned mouth and foot painter, canvassed India's map and used his skills to give a message of 'One Nation, One Constitution and One Flag'.

Calling Centre's decision on Jammu and Kashmir a historic move, Bhingare said: "I want to congratulate and thank the government and soldiers of our country, who gave away their lives to protect our motherland. I lost my hands in an accident when he was in Standard 5. I made this painting by holding the brush in my mouth, and it took me about two and a half hours to complete this painting. I dedicate this painting to the brave soldiers of our country."

Recently, Centre withdrew special status to Jammu and Kashmir and passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019, reorganizing the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it.

