Maharashtra rains: Rescue operations over, focus on relief in flooded areas

The Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway (NH-4), which was submerged under floodwaters last week, was partially opened for traffic on Monday after the water receded.

Published: 13th August 2019 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 01:02 PM

A birds eye view shot from an Indian Navy aircraft of flooded Kohlapur district , Maharashtra on August 7.

A birds eye view shot from an Indian Navy aircraft of flooded Kohlapur district , Maharashtra on August 7. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLHAPUR: With floodwaters receding in Kolhapur and Sangli, the administrations of both the districts in western Maharashtra are now focusing on providing essential supplies to people affected by the rain fury.

Rescue operations are over in both the districts, the authorities said, adding that they have started assessing losses to provide monetary assistance accordingly.

The Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway (NH-4), which was submerged under floodwaters last week, was partially opened for traffic on Monday after the water receded and slow vehicular movement was being allowed on it, Kolhapur's resident deputy collector Sanjay Shinde said.

Kolhapur and Sangli districts have been the worst hit following heavy rains in Konkan and western parts of the state where 43 people died in the deluge in last nine days.

"Rescue operations have been completed in Kolhapur. The national highway is open and the traffic is moving slowly. Petrol, diesel and gas supplies have been restored. Work is going on a war-footing to restore electricity and phone connectivity," Shinde said.

Relief centres have been set up and all efforts are being made to make sure the essential supplies reach the flood-affected people, he said.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra deluge: Nashik flooded yet parched as 400 villages still dependent on tankers

"The first phase, which was to rescue and evacuate flood-hit people, is over now. The second phase of providing relief material is currently underway," he said.

The third phase of conducting an assessment of losses has also been started.

"We have also begun the process of distributing monetary relief to the people," he said.

Shinde said the district authorities will on Tuesday review if rescue teams of the Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) could be relieved.

An NDRF official currently deployed in Kolhapur said their teams carried fodder for the starving animals in Shirol tehsil in the morning.

Sangli Collector Abhijit Choudhari also said the rescue operation was completed in his district and their main focus was on providing essential supplies to people.

"Relief material is being provided to people at over 160 camps set up in the district. We are also working on assessing the losses," he said.

Another official at the collectorate said the floodwaters were receding rapidly in Sangli.

"Around 17 villages are marooned. Essential items are being sent there through boats as roads in those areas are in a bad condition," she said.

"To check health hazards, water is being supplied to flood-hit people after being treated at filtration plants and even water tankers are properly sanitized," the official said.

Health camps have been set up at various places in Sangli and till Monday, over 10,000 people went there for check-ups and took medication, she added.

Despite the floodwaters receding, major rivers in both Kolhapur and Sangli were still flowing above the danger mark, an official said.

The Krishna river's water level at Irwin bridge in Sangli and the Panchganga river's level at Rajaram weir in Kolhapur was on Tuesday recorded at 47 feet, which was still above the danger mark.

In Sangli, the danger mark for the Krishna river is 45 feet, while for the Panchganga river in Kolhapur is 43 feet.

