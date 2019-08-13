Home Nation

Normal life affected in parts of Punjab in shutdown over Ravidas temple demolition

The site in Delhi is believed to be visited by Guru Ravidas around 1509 during the reign of Sikander Lodi.

Published: 13th August 2019 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Members of Guru Ravidas Sabha Punjab during a protest march over demolishment of Guru Ravidas temple in Delhi in Amritsar, Aug 13 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JALANDHAR/ CHANDIGARH: Normal life was affected as parts of Punjab observed a complete shutdown on Tuesday in a strike called by Dalit groups to protest against the demolition of a Guru Ravidas temple in Delhi's Tughlakabad area.

Protesters blocked roads at a few places, including the Jalandhar-Delhi national highway, causing huge traffic jams, officials said.

Protest marches were taken out by Dalits at several places as the demonstrators sat on a dharna, burnt effigies and placed burning tyres on roads.

The bandh call evoked good response in places like Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Phagwara and Kapurthala, where shops remained shut and educational institutions were ordered to be closed by authorities as a precautionary measure.

The strike also had impact in places like Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bathinda and Gurdaspur.

Protesters under the banner of the Guru Ravidas Jayanti Samaroh Samiti had given the bandh call and announced observing Independence Day as a 'black day' against the demolition.

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam had on Monday alleged that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) demolished the temple in the presence of a police force last Saturday and the statue was "taken away".

The DDA, however, did not use the word temple and said the "structure was removed as per the orders of the Supreme Court".

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday the Centre is determined to find a solution and possibly identify an alternative site.

The protests are being held at different places in the state over the past few days, with main demand is that the temple be rebuilt.

There were also reports of sit-ins being held at a few places in neighbouring Haryana, including Panipat and Karnal.

State minister Aruna Chaudhary extended support to the strike by joining a protest at Dina Nagar in Gurdaspur district of Punjab.

The traffic on roads leading to Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Ludhiana was affected as protesters sat on dharnas.

Protest marches were also taken out at Ludhiana, Phagwara, Nawanshahr, Barnala, Ferozepur, Bathinda, Amritsar, Moga and Fazilka.

There was heavy police deployment as part of tight security arrangements across the state in view of the protests.

In Hoshiarpur, youths in groups were seen wielding swords and sticks while moving in the city on their motorcycles to enforce the bandh.

According to the police, some shopkeepers and protesters clashed and hurled stones at each other in Adda Mansar on the Jammu-Jalandhar national highway near Mukerian when some protesters allegedly damaged three shops that were open, the police said.

Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Garg said the police intervened to defuse the situation.

In Nawanshahr, there was a tense situation when shopkeepers resisted the attempts by activists of various Dalit organisations who allegedly asked them to shut their shops.

The shopkeepers also staged a protest on the Chandigarh road against the alleged high-handedness of the protesters.

Calling the Delhi temple issue a matter of "life and death" for the Dalit community, a large number protesters, supported by various political parties, took out a protest march in Phagwara, which observed a complete shutdown.

They blocked the Jalandhar-Ludhiana highway, Phagwara-Nakodar, Phagwara-Hoshiarpur and Phagwara Nawanshahr-Chandigarh roads.

Several roads wore a desolate look, while many markets were deserted and some places presented a curfew-like look.

Kapurthala city observed complete bandh as all commercial establishments remained closed and bus services were also suspended on several routes.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal and Akal Takht 'jathedar' Giani Harpreet Singh strongly condemned the temple demolition.

The SGPC extended support to the community and also kept its offices closed for second half on Tuesday.

The site in Delhi is believed to be visited by Guru Ravidas around 1509 during the reign of Sikander Lodi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab bandh Guru Ravidas temple Tughlakabad Guru Ravidas tempe demolition
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp