Police mock drill in Maharashtra passed off as army atrocities in Kashmir

A video of a mock drill by the police in Maharashtra's Amravati has now been passed off as army atrocities in Kashmir, fact-checking website Boom revealed.

Published: 13th August 2019 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

File image of security forces taking a ‘hijacker’ into custody during a mock drill. (EPS image used for representational purpose only)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: People opposed to abrogation of Article 370 have again been found to be sharing fake videos on social media.

A video of a mock drill by the police in Maharashtra's Amravati has now been passed off as army atrocities in Kashmir, fact-checking website Boom revealed on Tuesday. 

The video of the mock drill, which has gone viral, was shot on July 27, Boom found. In the video, a group of men clad in combat fatigues is seen marching away as five men are made to kneel before them.

Many people are now sharing this video with a caption "Where's peace in Kashmir? Why doesn't the pimp media show this".

There has been a spurt in the spread of fake news and misinformation amid continued lockdown of J&K following abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday dismissed as "malicious" a tweet by a Pakistani journalist about an alleged rift between the central forces and the J&K Police.
 

