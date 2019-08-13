Home Nation

Pune-Bengaluru highway reopens after six days as floodwaters recede

With the water receding, the people at relief camps are expected to start returning home from Tuesday.

Published: 13th August 2019 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

A view of an area beside the Pune-Bangalore National highway partially submerged under flood waters following incessant rainfall in Kolhapur district Monday August 12 2019. | PTI

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Pune-Bengaluru national highway was partially reopened for traffic on Monday after six days as floodwaters receded. The highway, along with several other roads in the Kolhapur-Sangli area, was under several feet of water for almost a week, making relief work difficult.

With the traffic restored, relief material has started reaching Kolhapur and Sangli.

Traffic movement between Kolhapur and Belgaum in Karnataka began on one lane on the Shiroli bridge on the six-lane NH-4, where thousands of vehicles were stuck after the highway was submerged in floodwaters last week.

“The water level has come down and Shiroli bridge can be used for vehicular movement. We have so far decided to open only one lane on either side of the national highway as a precautionary measure,” said Abhinav Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police in Kolhapur.

In all, 761 villages in 70 blocks in nine districts of Maharashtra are affected by the flood, and relief operations are underway at all these places.

A total of 111 teams of the Army, Navy and Coast Guard, and 33 NDRF teams are engaged in the relief work, while 4,66,963 people are in 441 shelters.

With the water receding, the people at relief camps are expected to start returning home from Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pune-Bengaluru Highway Karnataka Floods Maharashtra Floods Flood Fury
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp