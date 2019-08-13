Home Nation

Restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir being eased out in phased manner, says Centre

MHA spokesperson said flight from the Kashmir Valley are operating normally and about 1,500 light motor and other vehicles are plying on a daily basis through the highway,

Published: 13th August 2019 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 09:19 PM

Security personnel stand guard during curfew like restriction in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Restrictions imposed on people's movement and communication links in Jammu and Kashmir are being eased out in a phased manner, while the highway connecting Jammu with Srinagar is functioning normally, a Home Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Quoting a statement of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, the spokesperson said flight from the Kashmir Valley are operating normally and about 1,500 light motor and other vehicles are plying on a daily basis through the highway, which is functioning smoothly.

"The restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir are being eased out in a phased manner in the Valley and the situation in the Jammu division has been restored after assessment by relevant local authorities," the spokesperson said.

Medical services are being provided to people without any hindrance.

READ MORE | Miscreants pelted stones leading to 'widespread unrest' on August 9; forces didn't fire: MHA

The out-patient departments (OPD) have been given requisite medical treatment to 13,500 patients in various hospitals in Srinagar, the spokesperson said.

Availability of all drugs, including life saving, have been ensured in every hospital across the Valley.

About 100 heavy vehicles carrying LPG, and other essentials are plying daily through the national highway.

Full dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations has been done in every district of Jammu and Kashmir and necessary arrangements have been put in place for smooth conduct of the same.

The security clampdown has been imposed after the Centre on August 5 revoked provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to the state and bifurcated it into union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

 

