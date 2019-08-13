Subdued, peaceful Eid in Kashmir valley, Doval takes stock of situation

Home Nation

SRI NAGAR: Barring minor incidents, Eid al-Adha festivities passed off peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir, and there was no firing anywhere in the Valley, the police said on Monday.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday undertook an aerial survey of the city and South Kashmir areas to take stock of the situation.

Likewise, police chief Dilbag Singh and Army commanders did separate aerial inspections.

Inspector-General of Police (Kashmir) S P Pani said, “Eid namaz was offered in different mosques and after the prayers, the congregations dispersed peacefully. There have been a couple of minor localised incidents of law and order, which have been handled very professionally. In these incidents, a couple of injuries were reported. Otherwise, the entire Valley situation is peaceful,” he said.

However, Eid prayers were disallowed at the Syed Yaqoob Shah shrine at Sonawar in Srinagar and the famous Hazratbal shrine.

J&K principal secretary Rohit Kansal said not a single bullet was fired by the security forces in the Valley on Monday.

“There have been some reports in the media about firing by security agencies and deaths. The police carried out a detailed briefing and I would like to reiterate and categorically deny that any firing incident has happened in J&K,” he said.

Pani said some arrests were made but these were “absolutely in the ambit of law”.

All those arrested were produced before the court, he said, adding lifting or imposing restrictions was a dynamic process.

Kansal said that in order to address problems of lack of connectivity, 300 public points have been provided to people to talk to their relatives over phones.

“Over 5,000 calls were made from the Srinagar office alone by people wishing to greet their near and dear ones,” he said.

Due to tight security, most of the families could not visit their relatives to greet them on Eid.

“I live in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar and my brother lives in Soura. Due to the curfew-like situation, I could not visit him. I also did not sacrifice an animal. I have been following the sacrifice ritual since the past few years but this year I did not purchase any sacrificial animal,” said Aijaz Ahmad.

As for Javed Ahmad, a resident of Sonawar in uptown Srinagar, he sacrificed an animal but could not distribute it among his relatives.

“I shared it with my neighbours instead. Owing to restrictions, I could not call on my relatives to offer a portion of the meat,” he said.

RIL to help build infra

Reliance will create a special task force on J&K and Ladakh region to be part of their growth story and roll out plans in the next few months, its chairman Mukesh Ambani  said on Monday

CRPF activates its helpline for Valley

Kashmiris who require help for their families can now call up 14411. “14411 Restored: #Kashmiri students and general public residing in Kashmir or outside can contact #CRPF Madadgaar on 24x7 toll-free number 14411 for speedy assistance,” the CRPF said in a tweet. Over 500 calls have been received on the helpline since late Sunday

Tight vigil till I-Day

With Eid out of the way, the focus is now on smooth and peaceful conduct of I-Day.Restrictions in place since last Monday after scrapping of Article 370 would remain in force. Security to be further tightened as intel suggests militants are planning spectacular strikes on Aug 15

