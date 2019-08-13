VHP, Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas push to speed up temple work in Ayodhya

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While the Supreme Court is hearing the title suit of vexed Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid imbroglio five days a week, hectic activity is being observed at the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Karyashala (workshop) back in the temple town of Ayodhya.

The stone slabs stored there and the pillars kept for the proposed temple are being cleaned and spruced up at the workshop.

As per sources, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, Vishwa Hindu Prishad (VHP) and Ayodhya Sant Samaj have decided to hold a meeting soon to take effective measures to expedite the process of carving the stones meant for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya in anticipation of the verdict in the coming few months.

ALSO READ | Ayodhya land dispute: Crucial day-to-day hearing in SC to enter fifth day on Tuesday

“Since the hearing has picked up in the Supreme Court, Ram devotees are also enthused. The workshop is once again alive with activity. The carved stones sheets and pillars, meant for the temple, are being cleaned. Confabulations are on and a decision to speed up stone carving will be taken as per the suggestions of the saints of Ayodhya and other places,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP, who operates from Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Karyashala was established in 1990.

Artisans from Gujarat and Rajasthan have been chiselling and carving stones and pillars proposed to be used in the temple construction since then.

Hundreds of huge stone slabs are piled up there in the workshop of which some are already chiselled while some are plain.

The VHP sources claimed that over 60% of the work on the ground floor of the proposed temple was finished.