Home Nation

VHP, Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas push to speed up temple work in Ayodhya

The VHP sources claimed that over 60% of the work on the ground floor of the proposed temple was finished.

Published: 13th August 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya, Ram mandir, Babri Masjid

Carved stones are seen at the Ram Janmabhomi Nyas-run workshop at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya Monday November 12 2018. | (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While the Supreme Court is hearing the title suit of vexed Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid imbroglio five days a week, hectic activity is being observed at the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Karyashala (workshop) back in the temple town of Ayodhya.

The stone slabs stored there and the pillars kept for the proposed temple are being cleaned and spruced up at the workshop.

As per sources, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, Vishwa Hindu Prishad (VHP) and Ayodhya Sant Samaj have decided to hold a meeting soon to take effective measures to expedite the process of carving the stones meant for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya in anticipation of the verdict in the coming few months.

ALSO READ | Ayodhya land dispute: Crucial day-to-day hearing in SC to enter fifth day on Tuesday

“Since the hearing has picked up in the Supreme Court, Ram devotees are also enthused.  The workshop is once again alive with activity. The carved stones sheets and pillars, meant for the temple, are being cleaned. Confabulations are on and a decision to speed up stone carving will be taken as per the suggestions of the saints of Ayodhya and other places,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP, who operates from Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya.  

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Karyashala was established in 1990.

Artisans from Gujarat and Rajasthan have been chiselling and carving stones and pillars proposed to be used in the temple construction since then.

Hundreds of huge stone slabs are piled up there in the workshop of which some are already chiselled while some are plain.

The VHP sources claimed that over 60% of the work on the ground floor of the proposed temple was finished.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Ramjanmabhoomi Babri Masjid Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Ayodhya Vishwa Hindu Prishad
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp