Home Nation

Yogi Adityanath government to withdraw 7 cases against BJP MLA accused of inciting riots

Apart from instigating communal violence, he was also booked for violating Section 144 in Saharanpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar and taking out a procession in Sardhana.

Published: 13th August 2019 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

UP BJP MLA Sangeet Som

UP BJP MLA Sangeet Som (File photo| PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government is likely to withdraw seven cases registered against Sangeet Som, the BJP MLA from Sardhana in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources, these cases were registered against Som between 2013 and 2017 in Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Meerut and Gautam Buddh Nagar. He has also been booked for instigating a communal flare-up during the 2003 Muzaffarnagar riots.

Apart from instigating communal violence, he was also booked for violating  Section 144 in Saharanpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar and taking out a procession in Sardhana.

The communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas in August and September of 2013 had claimed more than 65 lives while over 40,000 people were displaced.

Following the violence, over 500 cases were registered against around 1,455 persons at police stations in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli by the then Samajwadi Party government.

The BJP government had earlier withdrawn several such cases lodged against the BJP leaders during the SP and BSP regime owing to political rivalry and alleged vendetta.

Som has got cases registered against him at Deoband in Saharanpur, Kahtauli in Muzaffarnagar, Kotwali Sikhera, Sardhana in Meerut and Bisahra police station area in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Special secretary, state administration, Ram Vilas Singh has sought the details of the cases registered against Som from all the four districts.

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has initiated the process of withdrawing 74 cases related to riots but the court was yet to give permission for the same.

Meanwhile, Som said that the cases were registered against him due to political reasons by the Samajwadi Party. “The police have not even filed a chargesheet in some cases. It is good if the government is withdrawing these false and fabricated cases to harass me,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sangeet som Muzaffarnagar riot
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp