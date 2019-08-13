Yogi Adityanath government to withdraw 7 cases against BJP MLA accused of inciting riots

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government is likely to withdraw seven cases registered against Sangeet Som, the BJP MLA from Sardhana in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources, these cases were registered against Som between 2013 and 2017 in Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Meerut and Gautam Buddh Nagar. He has also been booked for instigating a communal flare-up during the 2003 Muzaffarnagar riots.

Apart from instigating communal violence, he was also booked for violating Section 144 in Saharanpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar and taking out a procession in Sardhana.

The communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas in August and September of 2013 had claimed more than 65 lives while over 40,000 people were displaced.

Following the violence, over 500 cases were registered against around 1,455 persons at police stations in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli by the then Samajwadi Party government.

The BJP government had earlier withdrawn several such cases lodged against the BJP leaders during the SP and BSP regime owing to political rivalry and alleged vendetta.

Som has got cases registered against him at Deoband in Saharanpur, Kahtauli in Muzaffarnagar, Kotwali Sikhera, Sardhana in Meerut and Bisahra police station area in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Special secretary, state administration, Ram Vilas Singh has sought the details of the cases registered against Som from all the four districts.

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has initiated the process of withdrawing 74 cases related to riots but the court was yet to give permission for the same.

Meanwhile, Som said that the cases were registered against him due to political reasons by the Samajwadi Party. “The police have not even filed a chargesheet in some cases. It is good if the government is withdrawing these false and fabricated cases to harass me,” he said.