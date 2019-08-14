3 run over by train while shooting TikTok video in Patna 

By Express News Service

PATNA: In less than a couple of months, three youths again lost their lives when they were making a tiktok video on a railway track in Bihar's Katihar district on Wednesday and got run over by a train.

Earlier, a youth was run over by a train at Hajipur in Vaishali district a fortnight ago on the railway tracks.

According to Katihar railway police, the youngsters were engrossed in shooting the video that they didn't hear the sound of the train.

The bodies of the youngsters ,who were run over have been recovered from beneath the bridge.

A team of eastern railway under which jurisdiction the areas fall, has started an investigation into the incident.

Already five youngsters, including 3 from Darbhanga and Muzffarpur areas, had already lost their lives while shooting tiktok vidoes in the flood water recently.