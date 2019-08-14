Home Nation

All India Radio to train students in English

The pilot project will be launched from the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas where students of Class 5 to 8 of and junior high schools will take their English lessons by listening to the radio.

Published: 14th August 2019 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Teachers and Block Education officers have been directed to ensure the availability of a radio and their proper functioning before September 1.

An image of a radio used for representational purposes. (Photo | www.pexels.com)

By IANS

AGRA: The All India Radio (AIR) will now help students brush up their English speaking skill. From September 1 "Aao Angrezi Seekhein (Come lets learn English)" will be on air from 11 a.m. onwards on all working days.

The joint project by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Uttar Pradesh government and the UN International Children's Fund (UNICEF) will include a total of 120 episodes of 15 minutes each that would be broadcast for the 2019-20 academic session.

The pilot project will be launched from the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) where students of Class 5 to 8 of and junior high schools will take their English lessons by listening to the radio programme.

On the first day, mothers of students and school management committee members will also attend the radio broadcast.

According to the Basic Education Department officials, though the focus of the programme this year is on Class 7 students, efforts were on to encourage other students of Class 6 and 8 also to attend the auditory classes.

"A total of 120 English learning episodes, developed by experts, will be aired by AIR," according to the official." Teachers and Block Education officers have been directed to ensure the availability of a radio and their proper functioning before September 1.

"The project will help students learn English by listening. It will prove to be a significant step to boost the morale and raise the confidence of students in their English speaking skill."

The programme will guide students on how to use English language in daily conversation and also stress on the pronunciation of words.

The teachers have been directed to note down the highlights of each episode in a register and revise the lesson with students. The programme is meant to improve their English speaking skill just by listening. Students will not be required to do any writing work.

State project director Vijay Kiran Anand has directed basic Shiksha Adhikaris of all districts regarding the suitable implementation of the project.

Discussions to supplement English learning among students will also take place. Basic Shiksha Adhikaris have also been directed to organize quiz contests and essay writing competition in English every three months after the project takes off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
All India Radio english classes Learn english through radio Aao Angrezi Seekhein
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp