Amid Article 370 tensions, Kashmir Valley to host investors summit on October

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Amid the clampdown and tension in Kashmir, the state administration said here Tuesday that a three-day global investor summit would be hosted from October 12 to attract businesses to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) will be the national partner for the investors meet.

An MoU has been signed by Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation and CII for organisation and management of the event.

Principal Secretary (Industries), Naveen Choudhary said the meet will provide J-K an opportunity to showcase its strengths, strategies and potential and also help allay fears and apprehensions in the minds of the trade and business community outside the state.

The announcement comes a week after the Centre scrapped special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution, citing, among other reasons, how it had restricted the state’s industrial growth and development.

“The global meet will help trade and industry organisations to know firsthand about the business-friendly policies of the government, assess infrastructure, natural resources, raw material and skill and un-skilled manpower available and identify business opportunities in the state,” Choudhary said.

He said, “It will present immense opportunities to develop contacts between the state and business community and between local and outside business communities”.

Principal Secretary and state government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said the summit will be grand event and it is for the first time that a global investment meet is being held in J&K.

The state government will also celebrate Independence Day in a grand manner, especially in Kashmir to send across a message that “all is normal” in the Valley.

“We are all to celebrate August 15 in a befitting and grand manner,” Kansal said at a press briefing. All districts smoothly conducted full dress rehearsals, he added.

Meanwhile, a fragile and uneasy peace prevailed in Kashmir and parts of Jammu region as security restrictions and communication blockade continued for the ninth consecutive day.