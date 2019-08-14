Home Nation

BJP expels former Himachal power minister Anil Sharma

Just before the 2017 assembly elections, Anil Sharma along with his father Sukh Rama former Union minister had joined the BJP and he was made a cabinet minister in the state government.

Anil Sharma, HP power minister

Anil Sharma (File photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday expelled former Himachal Pradesh Power Minister Anil Sharma from the party.

BJP National Secretary Tarun Chugh said that if one goes against the party line, then one will face action. Sharma went against the party line so he faced the music.

Just before the 2017 assembly elections, Anil Sharma along with his father Sukh Rama former Union minister had joined the BJP and he was made a cabinet minister in the state government by the saffron party. Earlier also Anil had remained a cabinet minister in the Virbhdra Singh led Congress Government. 

On March 25, this year Sukh Ram along with his grandson re-joined the Congress. Anil had been adopting a wait and watch policy since his son had joined the Congress, he had earlier even threatened that he will quit from the cabinet if Aashray joins the congress.

Then Congress had fielded Sharma's son Aashray Sharma from Mandi parliamentary constituency. After he refused to campaign against his son, Sharma had resigned from the Jai Ram Thakur led Himachal Pradesh cabinet. But he is a party MLA and had been criticizing the BJP Government on every occasion he gets.

The decision to expel him was taken after the local saffron party leadership in the hill state constantly built pressure on the party to thrown Sharma out of 

