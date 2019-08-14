Elections unlikely soon; Election Commission preparing for J&K delimitation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Elections in the two new Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are not likely to be held anytime soon. Official sources said first the delimitation of Assembly constituencies will take place, which may take several months.

The EC on Tuesday held an internal meeting on delimitation. Officials said the Commission is waiting for a formal communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs on the reorganisation of the state and the delimitation exercise as per the J&K Reorganisation Act.

In Tuesday’s meeting, senior EC officials briefed the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners about the Act.

Once the EC gets a formal word from the government, it will call officials from MHA and J&K for discussions.

A delimitation commission will be set up for the purpose of redrawing boundaries of the constituencies. The last time delimitation took place in the state was also under President’s Rule, in 1995.

In the J&K Assembly, which now stands dissolved, there are 46 seats from Kashmir, 37 from Jammu, and four from Ladakh.

As per the Reorganisation Act, the strength of the Assembly will be 107, which will be further enhanced to 114 after the delimitation exercise is carried out.