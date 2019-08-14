Entire UP women's police station suspended after SI attempts suicide over sharing of bribe

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A piquant situation emerged at the district Mahila thana of Muzaffarnagar when all 50 police personnel, including the SHO, were attached to police lines on Wednesday by the district police chief after a woman sub-inspector attempted suicide by consuming poison following a dispute with the SHO.

While the SI was rushed to hospital in a critical condition late on Tuesday evening, the SSP attached entire thana to police lines early on Wednesday.

Ironically, the dispute pertained to the distribution of bribe money. Sources said it was the primary cause of the rift leading to the suspension of the entire thana.

SI Seema Yadav, posted at the mahila thana, consumed poison at her home and was rushed to the hospital. She reportedly had a tiff with mahila thana SHO Preeta Yadav.

Later, talking to the media, Muzaffarnagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Abhishek Yadav confirmed that he had been receiving several complaints of corruption in prevailing at Mahila Thana for the last couple of months. In some of the cases, even probe was also ordered by the SSP and it was still in progress in another issue of bribery. “The probe is being done by SP city. The primary reason for suspension of Mahila thana is basically corruption," said the SSP.

As per sources, a few months ago the mahila thana personnel had taken a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh. The money became a reason of bad blood among the staff. After complaint by the victim, SSP ordered an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, a probe into the issue was ordered by the SSP to be conducted by SP City Satpal Antil who claimed that he would get into the root of the reason as to why the SI consumed poison.