Home Nation

Feels like we should just die, we have no right to live in this country: Pehlu Khan's son

Many witnesses were put up in court but how will they remember the faces of the accused, the incident is more than two years old not three to four days old, Irshad said.

Published: 14th August 2019 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

Irshad Khan, 28-year-old son of Pehlu Khan at their home in Jaisingh Pur Village in Nuh Haryana. (Photo | EPS, Arun Kumar)

By Express News Service

An Alwar court on Wednesday acquitted all six accused in the lynching of Pehlu Khan, killed two years ago by a mob that set upon him while he was transporting cows.

The judgement has dampened the hopes of the Pehlu Khan's family and they will now appeal in the High Court for justice. Speaking to New Indian Express on phone, Pehlu' s son Irshad said, "It feels like we should die. They have denied the video evidence also. Now, what do we do? This is not fair. In the video, it is clearly seen that the crowd is beating our father. If it is false, then how did our father die? We will go to High Court for further appeal."

He added, "The police have been completely biased and politically influenced. Many witnesses were put up in court but how will they remember the faces of the accused, the incident is more than two years old not three to four days old."

Irshad Khan also said, "We have no other option now, it is sad. At this moment, it feels like we should just die as we have no right to live in this country."

The reasons behind the acquittal are varied.

Though the six were caught on cellphone camera, the court said the video was not clear enough to establish their presence and was termed as 'not admissible evidence'. Also, the man who made the video did not depose in court.

Moreover, the judge pointed out that the accused were not named in the initial statement by Pehlu Khan before he died.

There were also contradictions behind the cause of his death. The doctors at the private hospital said he died due to a heart attack but the post mortem report said he succumbed to the injuries received due to beating. 

READ HERE: Rajasthan Assembly passes anti-mob lynching bill

(With online desk inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pehlu Khan lynching Pehlu Khan Mob Lynching
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp