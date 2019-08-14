Home Nation

Hindus believe Ayodhya is Ram's birthplace; court shouldn't go beyond to see rationality: SC told

Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for deity Ram Lalla Virajman, advanced arguments before a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

Published: 14th August 2019 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: It is the "belief and faith" of Hindus that Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Ram and he was born at the site of the disputed structure, 'Ram Lalla Virajman' told the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The counsel appearing for 'Ram Lalla Virajman' told a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that according to Hindu 'puranas' (sacred mythological writings) it is the belief of Hindus that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya and the court should not go beyond to see how rational it is.

Advancing the arguments on the sixth day of the hearing, senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for the deity, referred to travelogue written by English merchant William Finch, who had visited India between 1608-1611, and recorded that there was a fort or castle in Ayodhya where Hindus believed Lord Ram was born.

"It is the faith of people that it is the place where Lord Ram was born," he told the bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.

"It is always considered to be the birthplace of Lord Ram," Vaidyanathan said.

Finch's travelogue, published in the book 'Early Travels to India', has mentioned that Hindus believed Ayodhya was 'Janmasthan' (birthplace) of Lord Ram, he said.

He also referred to other travelogues, including those by British surveyor Montgomery Martin and jesuit missionary Joseph Tiefenthaler, to buttress his arguments about faith of people that Ayodhya was the birthplace of Lord Ram.

During the arguments, the bench asked Vaidyanathan, "When it was first called Babri Masjid?"

READ HERE | Ayodhya dispute case: Mosque was built on a temple's ruins, argue Hindus in SC

Responding to the query, the senior counsel said, "In the 19th century. There is no document available to show that earlier (prior to 19th century) it was known as Babri Masjid."

To this, the bench asked, "Is the 'Baburnama' (memoirs of Mughal ruler Babur) totally silent on this?"

When Vaidyanathan said that 'Baburnama' is silent on this, the bench said, "What is the objective evidence available that Babur directed for its (temple) demolition?"

To this, the senior counsel said Babur had asked his general to demolish the structure.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for a Muslim party, objected to Vaidyanathan's submission about 'Baburnama' being silent about Babur's visit to Ayodhya.

Dhavan said that 'Baburnama' mentions Babur crossing the river to Ayodhya and some of its pages are missing.

During the arguments, Vaidyanathan said that there were two versions -- one about the demolition of the temple by Babur and other about its demolition by Mughal ruler Aurangzeb -- but the inscription in the mosque suggested that Babur constructed the three dome structure at the disputed site.

"It is clear that the structure (temple) was there," he told the bench, adding, "This (masjid) construction has come up at a place which is believed by the Hindus to be the 'Janmasthan'."

At the outset, Vaidyanathan said he would first deal with documentary evidence and then come to oral evidence in the case followed by evidences of Archeological Surveys there.

The arguments in the case would continue in the post-lunch session.

The counsel representing 'Ram Lalla Virajman' had told the apex court on Tuesday that the birthplace of Lord Ram is also a deity and the Muslims cannot claim right over the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya as any division of property would amount to "destruction" and "mutilation" of the deity itself.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid Ram Lalla Virajman Supreme Court
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp