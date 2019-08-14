Home Nation

Independence Day: J-K Governor to hoist national flag at Sher-e-Kashmir stadium in Srinagar

Published: 14th August 2019

Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik will hoist the national flag at the main Independence Day function at the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium here on Thursday and all arrangements have been made for it, Principal Secretary in the J-K administration Rohit Kansal said.

In Jammu, Independence Day celebrations will be led by an advisor to the governor, while celebrations will be held at the divisional, district and sub-district levels as well, he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kansal said all arrangements to celebrate Independence Day are now complete in all the districts of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and the main function will be held at S K Stadium where the governor will hoist the national flag.

Full dress rehearsals in this regard were held in all districts of the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday.

Restrictions were eased out in various parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar city, where peace prevailed on Wednesday, Kansal said.

He, however, said reasonable restrictions are put in place to maintain the law and order situation in the Valley.

The situation in Kashmir continued to be calm since the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 as no major incidents were reported and due to this, the government has given further relaxation in prohibitory orders in many areas, the officer said.

Regarding the availability of essential services, he said services like transport through the national highway and Srinagar airport are functioning normally, while emergency medicines are available at all hospitals.

Kansal said the government has given further relaxation in "prohibitory orders" in many areas.

He said a few minor localised incidents have been dealt with at the local level.

Kansal assured that there is no shortage of essential supplies in the Kashmir Valley and hospitals and other civil facilities are functioning normally.

