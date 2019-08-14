Home Nation

IPS officer shoots self in Faridabad, suicide note accuses blackmail by junior

Vikramjit Singh Kapoor who hailed from Ambala district in the state and is survived by his wife and two sons he was promoted to the IPS in 2017 and was posted as DCP NIT Faridabad last year only.

Published: 14th August 2019 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 07:21 PM

IPS officer suicide

Kapoor who was staying with his wife at the Police Colony in Sector 30 of Faridabad had locked himself in his room before taking the drastic step. (Photo| ANI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A 59-year old IPS officer Vikramjit Singh Kapoor, posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police at New Industrial Town, Faridabad, allegedly shot himself to death with his service revolver on Wednesday morning.

Sources said on hearing the gunshot noise at around 6 AM from his room, his wife rushed to find Kapoor lying in a pool of blood.  Kapoor who was staying with his wife at the Police Colony in Sector 30 of Faridabad had locked himself in his room before taking the drastic step. She and her son Arjun later informed the police about the incident. He was due to retire next year on October 31, 2020.

Based on a suicide note recovered from his house, two people, including Bhopani police station SHO Abdul Shahid, were detained. Kapoor alleged in the note that he was being blackmailed by a police station in-charge and another person, said sources. A senior official said that the statements of the family members were also being recorded.

Kapoor who hailed from Ambala district in the state is survived by his wife and two sons. He had joined the Haryana Police as an assistant sub-inspector and was promoted to the IPS in 2017 and was posted as DCP NIT Faridabad last year only. Prior to this posting, he was the DCP (Headquarters) at Faridabad and before that he was in Gurugram as DCP (Headquarter). He had earlier served as DCP (Traffic) in Gurugram,  and also as DCP (Crime) in Ambala and prior to it as ACP (Traffic) and also ACP (NIT) in Faridabad only.

Police Commissioner of Faridabad Police Sanjay Kumar besides others officer reached the spot. Meanwhile, his body has been sent for post-mortem and the exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the autopsy report. 

