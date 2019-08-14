Maharashtra rains: IAF chopper becomes lifeline for marooned villages in Kolhapur

By PTI

PUNE: A total of 38 tons of relief material was transported by the Air Force's MI-17 helicopter to the flood-ravaged Kolhapur district in Maharashtra in the last four days, a local official said on Tuesday.

The floodwaters were receding in most parts.

The district reported ten deaths in flood-related mishaps in the last nine days.

In Shirol tehsil, the MI-17 helicopter dropped 12 tones of relief material including food and water in 15 villages which were still marooned on Tuesday, said a district official.

The situation elsewhere in the district was normal, he added.