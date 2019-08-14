PM Modi dumped Vajpayee’s doctrine of Insaniyat, Jamhuriyat and Kashmiriyat: Digvijaya Singh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Launching a fresh attack on the Narendra Modi government over the manner in which the Article 370 and 35A were abrogated from Jammu and Kashmir, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress’ Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh accused the present PM of dumping former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Kashmir doctrine of Insaniyat, Jamhuriyat and Kashmirayat.

Singh, while interacting with journalists in Bhopal on Tuesday evening, accused the PM of dumping Vajpayee’s doctrine of Insaniyat, Jamhuriyat and Kashmiriyat, which meant humanity and peace and keeping the sanctity of the people of Kashmir.

“Our former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said that an approach of Insaniyat, Jamhuriyat and Kashmiriyat’ alone solve the J&K issue, but the present PM Modi has dumped all the three, while dealing with the state,” said Singh.

However, while distancing from the view of senior Congress leader and ex-union home minister P Chidambaram’s recent view that the Centre hadn’t resorted to snatching J&K’s special status if the state was a Hindu dominated region, Singh claimed this might be his (Chidambaram’s) personal view. “This matter shouldn’t be seen as Hindu-Muslim issue at all,” said Singh.

When asked whether the J&K happenings could be equated with what happened during emergency days, the senior leader replied in negative saying all political events are different. In those days, media wasn’t allowed to speak but this was done through written orders but these days, it’s being done indirectly. “Whatever they want is published and written in media.”

He also pointed out that there was difference in account of events post abrogation of article 370 in J&K as said by the Centre and as depicted by the media.

“Our objection isn’t directed as abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, but the manner in which it was done,” claimed Singh.

He also alleged that the Centre has put behind bars leaders of all mainstream political parties and sent 35,000 strong central forces to even take over law and order completely by replacing J&K police with central forces.