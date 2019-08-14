Home Nation

Restrictions in Jammu lifted, curbs to continue in some places in Kashmir: J-K police

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is totally under control and there have been no major injuries to anyone, Additional Director General Munir Khan said.

Published: 14th August 2019 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

CRPF personnel stand guard on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on the eve of 73rd Independence Day celebrations in Jammu Wednesday August 14 2019. | PTI

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Restrictions imposed in Jammu have been completely lifted but curbs will continue in some places in Kashmir for a while longer, a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer said on Wednesday and emphasised that the situation is totally under control.

There have been no major injuries to anyone, Additional Director General Munir Khan said.

He added that there a few pellet injuries in the Valley but those have been treated.

"Restrictions imposed in Jammu have been completely removed. They will continue in some places of Kashmir for sometime," he told reporters.

According to Khan, there were localised incidents in various parts of Srinagar and other districts in the Valley.

But these were contained and dealt with locally.

"Our biggest endeavour is to ensure there is no civilian casualty," he said.

Asked about the number of people detained, Khan said he would not talk about individuals.

"In a law and order situation like this, there are different kinds of detention. Preventive detention to ensure the established miscreants do not vitiate the peaceful atmosphere. So you have to take preventive steps," he said.

ALSO READ | J-K Governor's invitation to Rahul was never sincere: Chidambaram

Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal, who also addressed the media, said the overall situation remained calm in the state.

"Further relaxations in prohibitory orders have been given in a large number of areas, including in Srinagar, and these relaxations will continue to be given till this afternoon," he said.

On all other fronts -- civil supplies, national highways, airport, medical facilities -- the situation was normal, Kansal said.

"Local authorities, as before, are keeping a close watch on the situation and offering relaxations wherever the situation warrants it," he said.

The clampdown came into force on August 5 when the Centre stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and bifurcated it into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 Security Situation in Kashmir
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp