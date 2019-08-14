Student group celebrates 73rd 'Naga Independence Day'

By Online Desk

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) hoisted the 'Naga national flag' on Wednesday, which they claim is the 73rd 'Naga independence day'.

All units of the organization in Nagaland were asked to hoist the flag at strategic locations and provide pictorial evidence. The rebel group also had various programmes lined up.

"This is a celebration of our identity. The celebration, however, does not mean we are against India," NSF president Ninoto Awomi told this newspaper on Tuesday.

"The Commissioner of Nagaland came to us the other day and enquired about our programme. We said we are going to do this to commemorate Naga identity and that there is nothing against India," he said.

The move of the student body has been lauded by separatists in the state.

The Naga National Council (NNC), the first rebel group in the state to have waged an armed struggle against the Indian government to secure Naga sovereignty, has come out in support of the NSF.