Swaraj made the world her family, says Modi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday paid rich tributes to former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj while hailing the departed leader as an outstanding Parliamentarian.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi adopted a resolution to hail Swaraj’s contributions as a Union minister. The resolution recalled oratory skills of Swaraj while mentioning international accolades for her compassion in dealing with people in distress while being the Minister for External Affairs.

Later in the evening, scores of political leaders, including the Prime Minister, paid homage to Swaraj at a function at Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium in the national capital.

“There were various facets of the personality of Sushma Swaraj. As a BJP worker, she accepted all the challenges that the party entrusted her with. Despite knowing the outcome, she accepted the challenge to contest (Bellary Lok Sabha seat) from Karnataka after Venkaiah (Naidu) ji and I went to her to persuade her,” Modi said.

Lauding Swaraj’s oratorical skills, Modi said that her words were not only effective but inspiring and full of intellectual depth. “She proved Vasudhev Katumbkam (the world is one family) when she reached out to those in distress around the world,” he said.

Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah said that Swaraj has left a deep void in the country which would be hard to fill in.