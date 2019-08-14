Terrorists told to lie low till communication gag in Kashmir Valley is lifted

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the communication blackout in the Valley has hit the common people hard, intelligence sources said it has also compelled terrorist groups to suspend or scale down their activities.

“We have reports of the handlers advising the terrorist group’s commanders in the Valley to lie low and not get involved into any activity which catches attention,” said an army officer.

The terrorists have been asked not to communicate, call or text until the internet services are restored in the Valley, added the officer.

This has disrupted their communication and there are no reports of the terrorists planning any attack, he added.

This, however, does not mean they have become completely inactive.

“The other advice given to the terrorist operating is to incite people to resort to stone-pelting and even snatch weapons from stranded security personnel,” the sources said. Strict curbs on movement of people continues in the Kashmir Valley.