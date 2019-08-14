Home Nation

UP government seeks details of four cases against BJP MLA Sangeet Som

In April 2017, a Special Investigation Team probing the Muzaffarnagar riots cases gave Som a clean chit in the fake video case after the investigating officer filed a final report in a court.

Published: 14th August 2019 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

UP BJP MLA Sangeet Som

UP BJP MLA Sangeet Som (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: The UP government has sought details of four cases against BJP legislator Sangeet Som, including the one related to a fake but inflammatory video uploaded on social media in which he has already been given a clean chit, a senior Muzaffarnagar district official said on Wednesday.

Additional District Magistrate Amit Singh said the state government has sought details of the cases on 13 points.

In April 2017, a Special Investigation Team probing the Muzaffarnagar riots cases gave Som a clean chit in the fake video case after the investigating officer filed a final report in a court, saying no evidence was found against the MLA from Sardhana constituency.

The SIT, through the Central Bureau of Investigation, had sought a report from US-based Facebook, Inc on the video that incited communal passions in Muzaffarnagar district in 2013.

But Facebook failed to provide details on the people who uploaded or liked the video, saying they maintain records for one year only, the SIT had said in its final report.

Som and more than 200 others who had "liked" the video were booked under various sections of the IPC and section 66 of the Information Technology Act on September 2, 2013.

The video, showing the killing of a youth, had triggered communal riots in Muzaffarnagar in which more than 60 people died and 40,000 were displaced.

But the video was found to be around two year old and shot in Afghanistan or Pakistan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sangeet Som BJP Muzaffarnagar riots
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp