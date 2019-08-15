17 killed in two road accidents in West Bengal

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

MALDA/CANNING: Seventeen persons were killed and 11 others were injured in two separate road accidents in West Bengal’s South 24-Parganas and Malda districts in the past 24 hours.

Seven members of a family, including two women, were killed when their car skidded off the road in the rain and fell into a roadside pond at Bishnupur in South 24 Parganas district at around 6 am on Thursday All seven persons drowned in the pond.

The driver fled after the accident.

Meanwhile, in Malda district, six persons were killed and 11 others injured when a speeding lorry rammed into a stationary SUV carrying wedding guests, The accident occurred at Kaliachak by the side of National Highway-34.

The SUV fell into a roadside ditch after it was hit by the lorry at around 12.30 am. The driver, who fled after the accident, was later arrested, police said.