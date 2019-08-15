39 Central Universities open up around 6,000 teaching jobs 

Sumi Sukanya dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around thirty-nine Central Universities have opened their doors to appoint nearly 6,000 university teachers in one go, in what is seen as the biggest ever recruitment drive in the institutes of higher education directly under the Centre.

The universities, reeling under acute faculty shortage, plan to fill about 50 per cent of the seats — of entry-level assistant professors — within next two months while the rest will be filled by the year-end.

Sources in the Union Human Resources Development ministry and the University Grants Commission (UGC) said that vacancies for 5,926 posts-the highest of which are for assistant professors and the rest for associate professors and professors-have now been published.

“Except for Allahabad University where the investigation is on against the Vice-chancellor, vacancies are being filled in all central universities in the country,” said an official.

“The benefit of economically weaker section quota is also being extended to entry-level candidates.” the official added.

There are a total of about 6,700 vacancies in all 40 central universities across the country.

Earlier, in letters to vice-chancellors of all universities including those of the institutions accorded deemed-to-be-university status, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain had sought to know the steps taken by them for filling up the vacant posts.

Also, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had recently assured the Parliament that all vacant posts of the teachers at the centrally funded higher education institutions will be filled up within six months.

On June 4, the UGC had issued guidelines to all universities and colleges for recruitment of teachers, asking them to identify the vacant posts and complete the exercise to fill up them within a period of six months.

Sources in the HRD ministry conceded that while as many as 7,500 posts of teachers are lying vacant in the centrally-funded higher education institutions including central universities, the percentage of vacancy of teachers is estimated to be in the range from somewhere around 30 to 50 per cent in the state universities.