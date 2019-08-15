41 Indian Railway officers sent to China for training on High-Speed Railways

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Indian Railways which is planning an ambitious high-speed rail services in the country has sent a batch of 41 officers to China for training.

The 41 officers, including 3 from East Central Railway (ECR) of Bihar, have gone to China on August 15 where they will be undergoing a comprehensive training programme on High-Speed Railway (HSR) in South West Jiaotong University at Chengdu.

According to official sources, the three officers who have been selected from ECR and sent to China are Rajesh Kumar, chief spokesperson cum secretary of GM, ECR, Dilip Kumar, senior divisional mechanical engineer of Samastipur, and Ambarish Kumar, deputy chief mechanical engineer of Harnaut Workshop.

These officers will be imparted training on the subject of Operations and Maintenance of High-Speed Trains in India whenever the high-speed train project is launched.

The Indian Railway (IR) has set an ambitious target of raising the speeds of two of its important routes connecting New Delhi with Mumbai and New Delhi with Howrah.