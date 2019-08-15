Home Nation

Gallantry awards announced, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman gets Vir Chakra

Wing Commander Abhinandan had shot down a Pakistan Air Force F-21 while they tried to attack Indian military targets but in the process his MiG-21 was hit and crashed in enemy area.

Published: 15th August 2019 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Missing pilot Wg Cdr Abhinandan

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Acknowledging the gallantry exhibited by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in the face of the enemy, President awarded him with Vir Chakra on Wednesday while flight controller Squadron Leader Minty Agarwal has become the first woman officer to get a Yudh Seva Medal. 

Wing Commander Abhinandan had shot down a Pakistan Air Force F-21 while they tried to attack Indian military targets but in the process, his MiG-21 was hit and crashed in enemy area.

He was apprehended by the Pakistan army but released and handed over to India on March 1. 

Vir Chakra is the third highest gallantry award given for acts in the face of the enemy. The other IAF officers associated with the Balakot operations were also given awards. 

“President Shri Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, approved 132 Awards to Armed Forces Personnel and members of Paramilitary Forces on the eve of the 73rd Independence Day,” said the Ministry of Defence in its release. 

ALSO READ | Abhinandan Varthaman to start flying MiG 21 within next two weeks: Sources

In addition, IAF also got five Yudh Seva Medals and seven Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) which also includes Mirage fighter pilots who took part in the Balakot strike. 

Of the 13 medals to IAF, 12 are fighter pilots. Lady Officer Sqn Ldr Minty Agarwal has been awarded Yudh Seva Medal.

She was the flight controller on the ground when the aerial engagement on February 27 had taken place. Two women officers of the Army were earlier given Sena Medal for Gallantry.  

Gallantry Awards are given by the Government of India to honour the acts of bravery and sacrifice of the officers/personnel of the Armed Forces, paramilitary and civilians.

These gallantry awards are announced twice in a year —first on the occasion of the Republic Day and then on the occasion of the Independence Day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman Wing Commander Abhinandan Vir Chakra
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp