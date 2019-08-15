India has no place for intolerance but millions still discriminated: Sonia Gandhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said there is no place in India for bigotry and fanaticism, and asked the nation to stand against every act of injustice, intolerance and discrimination to truly cherish freedom.

In her message on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day, she appealed to all to reinvigorate the principles of compassion, coexistence and inclusive development as the indelible features of polity, society and economy.

Extending greetings to fellow Indians after unfurling the national flag at the Congress headquarters, she said India has surged ahead in all arenas but at the core are the founding principles of “truth, nonviolence, compassion and unwavering patriotism”.

Sonia Gandhi, in her message, also said, “a democratic and resilient India at 73 has no place for bigotry, superstition, sectarianism, fanaticism, racialism, intolerance or injustice, yet millions of fellow citizens encounter discrimination every day.”

“We must rise as a Nation to stand against every act of injustice, intolerance & discrimination to truly cherish our freedom,” she said.

Sonia said the baton of nation building is in the hands of the youth.