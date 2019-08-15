Lalit Kala Akademi to produce documentaries on tribals

Home Nation

The Lalit Kala Akademi under the Ministry of Culture is planning to come up with a series of 15 documentaries on tribal communities in the country for an international audience. 

The documentaries will aim at bringing out the many facets of the lives of tribal communities and will be screened at the Akademi’s Triennale scheduled next year. The Triennale is an international event which connects arts fraternities from across the globe.  

Each documentary would be around 10-15 minute long and would be completed within the next six months, said Uttam Pacharne, chairperson, Lalit Kala Akademi.

“This is an attempt to document the different dimensions of the tribal people. There is often the risk that the lives of tribal people may become invisible,” he said. 

The films will focus on tribal art, culture, their everyday lives, religious practices and food habits, among many other facets. 

“This is why we decided to come up with a number of documentaries which taps on tribal communities across the country. These films would be featured during the Triennale for an international audience. The idea will be to cover tribal people from each state,” said Pacharne. 

While the Akademi has started on some films, the final details would be worked out after a meeting end of this month. 

The Akademi is also planning to hold a camp on ‘contemporary and tribal art’ in Ranchi between August 27 and September 2. 

“There will be 50 artists at the camp arranged by the Akademi on the theme of contemporary and tribal art. There will be 25 contemporary artists and 25 tribal artists,” said Pacharne.  
 

