Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh government to enact law to reserve 70 per cent jobs for locals: Kamal Nath

Addressing a gathering at the state's main Independence Day function in Bhopal, he stressed on the need to generate employment for the youth by attracting investments.

Published: 15th August 2019 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said his government will bring a law to reserve 70 per cent jobs in industrial units for people from the state.

Addressing a gathering at the state's main Independence Day function here, he stressed on the need to generate employment for the youth by attracting investments.

The state has got investments worth Rs 6,158 crore in last seven months, he said, adding that the government plans to set up industrial areas in every district.

He also said that for the first time, the state government was working on setting up 1,000 sheds to provide shelter to stray cows.

"We are going to enact a law to reserve 70 per cent jobs for people of Madhya Pradesh in the state's industrial units," Nath said.

Noting that the state was facing a "big challenge" of generating jobs for young people, Nath said his government was committed towards skill development of the youth and providing them with respectable employment.

"The MP government is of the view that without industrial investment, employment avenues can't be generated," he said, adding that some renowned industrialists were being invited to the central state.

"We very well know that investment needs to be attracted. Investments will only come when industrialists have faith in the government and get full support," he said.

The state government was making efforts to build a conducive atmosphere for attracting investments so that maximum youths get employment, the chief minister said.

To attract investment, a three-day programme, called 'Magnificent Madhya Pradesh', will be organised from October 18 in Indore, he informed.

"Successful businessmen from MP would be made brand ambassadors (of the state)," he said, adding that an Industrial Advisory Council will also be formed.

Decisions taken to attract investments have started paying, Nath said, adding the "state has got permanent investments worth Rs 6,158 crore in last seven months".

"In the same period, we got proposals for setting up seven mega industrial units with an investment of Rs 15,208 crore. We have plans to set up an industrial area in each district of MP," he said.

Nath said there was also a need to uplift the unskilled sector to shed the tag of 'BIMARU' (laggard) state.

'BIMARU', an acronym for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, was earlier used to refer to the 'poor economic conditions' of these states.

Nath said the upkeep of stray cows and its prodigy has become a challenge since the last couple of years in the state.

"Our government has taken up this issue as a challenge. For the first time in MP, the state government has taken up the work of building of 1,000 cow sheds," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Nath Job Reservation in Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp