Home Nation

PM Modi announces creation of Chief of Defence Staff for better synergy among armed forces

The recommendation for the appointment of the single point military advisor to the government of India was hanging fire since the Kargil Review Committee and the Group of Ministers.

Published: 15th August 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 73rd Independence Day celebrations at the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Military will soon see the appointment of the much-awaited and debated Chief of Defence Staff. Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the appointment of Chief of Defence Staff soon.

“I want to announce a major decision from the Red Fort. India will have a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)," said the Prime Minister. 

The appointment of CDS will provide effective leadership and will further sharpen coordination between the forces, added the Prime Minister. He stressed upon better coordination and synergy between the Army, Navy and Air Force.

ALSO READ | People no longer happy with plan of railway station, they want Vande Bharat Express in their area: Modi

The recommendation for the appointment of the single point military advisor to the government of India was hanging fire since the Kargil Review Committee and the Group of Ministers formed after the Kargil war of 1999.

Four task forces were formed and the Task Force on Management of Defence, headed by Mr. Arun Singh had submitted its report in August 2001 in which it had made a number of recommendations regarding integration of Service HQs with Ministry of Defence (MoD), changes in procurement and acquisition process, evolving long term perspective plans, creation of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and putting in place of a Strategic Force Command besides tri-Service Andaman & Nicobar Command.

ALSO READ |  'Huge' scope to improve India's tourism sector: PM Modi on 73rd Independence Day

While the rest of the recommendations came into being it was only the post of the Chief of Defence Staff which was not created.

Chief of Defence Staff will be a tri-Service chief and is the first step to professionally towards integrating military top leadership advisory mechanism.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Chief of Defence Staff
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp