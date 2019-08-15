Home Nation

Post office in Haryana's Rohtak flooded with Gurmeet Ram Rahim's birthday cards, rakhis

According to the postmaster, the influx of almost 2,000 articles per day is expected until August 20. The birthday of Dera chief coincides with Raksha Bandhan this year.

Published: 15th August 2019 09:19 PM

Post office at Sonaria Jail in Rohtak, has received 7,000-8,000 letters & posts addressed to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. (Photo | ANI, Twitter)

By ANI

ROHTAK (HARYANA): The followers of self-styled Godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh who is serving life imprisonment, has doubled the workload of the local post office staff as they are receiving rakhis and birthday cards from them in abundance addressed to the rape convict.

The post office has received almost 7,000-8,000 articles to date. According to the postmaster, the influx of almost 2,000 articles per day is expected until August 20. The birthday of Dera chief coincides with Raksha Bandhan this year.

The followers of Singh have doubled the workload of the post office as it is taking time to process the details of each article sent to him. "This is a time taking process because the details of each article needs to be uploaded on the database. The result of which has got the post office staff to work overtime. The Post Office already lacks in permanent staff and this has added up to the agony", said the postmaster.

However, not only the post office staff but the jail administration is also facing a similar fate as every article needs to be checked thoroughly.

Ram Rahim is currently lodged at Sunaria jail in Rohtak after being convicted in two rape cases and the murder of a journalist. He was sentenced in August 2017 to 20 years imprisonment for raping two of his women followers.

