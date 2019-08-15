Home Nation

Quizzed for over 600 hours by ED, CBI: Christian Michel

Published: 15th August 2019 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 10:05 PM

Christian Michel

Christian Michel (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: British national Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600-crore AugustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, has been interrogated for more than 600 hours to date by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to bail pleas filed by him.

"The applicant has undergone almost 600 hours of custodial interrogation by both the agencies. As of today, the applicant has spent 375 days in custody including the period which he spent in Dubai jail," as per the plea filed through Advocate Aljo K. Joseph.

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar on Wednesday issued notices to both the agencies and sought their response on the plea. The matter will come up for hearing on August 19.

The plea also claimed that Michel has made no attempt to suborn the witnesses, tamper with the documentary evidence, or in any other manner pollute or obstruct the judicial process.

Michel undertakes to supply any such solvent sureties as this court may require and further undertakes to abide by any directions or conditions imposed by the Court in granting him bail, the plea said.

Michel was extradited to India on December 4, 2018, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

