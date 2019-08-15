Seven dead in rain-related incidents in Madhya Pradesh, heavy rains expected

Home Nation

BHOPAL: Seven persons, including the wife and daughter of a physics professor, died in rain-related mishaps in the last 24 hours as heavy rains continued to lash parts of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Five of these deaths were reported from Sitamau, Afzalpur and Mandsaur City areas in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh.

While two youngsters, Gufran and Zahid, drowned in deep waters while bathing in a waterfall-cum-pond in Sitamau area on Tuesday, a mother-daughter duo was swept away in a nullah in Gandhinagar area of Mandsaur town on Wednesday.

The mishap took place around 7.30 am, when RD Gupta, a physics professor at the Government College in Mandsaur along with wife Bindu Gupta (48) and daughter Ashriti (22) had gone to see the flooded nullah, a short distance from their house.

The family was clicking selfies when a part of the culvert collapsed and the mother-daughter duo was lost.

“Residents and cops swung into action, but the mother-daughter duo couldn’t be rescued. Both bodies were later recovered from the nullah,” Mandsaur district superintendent of police Hitesh Chaudhary said.

Meteorologist G D Mishra of IMD Bhopal said almost entire state witnessed rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday.

Gotegaon in Narsingpur district received the highest 164 mm rain between 8.30 am Tuesday and 8.30 am Wednesday, he said.

Heavy rains are expected at a few places in 36 districts including Indore, Dhar, Khandwa, Neemuch, Mandsaur and Bhopal.

Isolated spots in these districts may receive “very heavy to extremely heavy” rain by Thursday, Mishra added. 

