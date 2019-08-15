The flagmakers from Karnataka's Hubballi who helped unfurl the tricolour in J&K on I-Day

Home Nation

HUBBALLI: It was a moment of pride for the national flagmaking unit in Hubbali after the tricolour manufactured here was unfurled by Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik on Independence day, the first in the state after the abrogation of Article 370.

The national flag was made in the flagmaking unit run by the Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha at Bengeri in Hubballi.

An official from the Sangha informed Express that orders to manufacture tricolours this year have gone up. Besides J&K, states like Haryana and Madhya Pradesh also placed more orders.

"We procure our raw material from Bagalkot district where women spin and prepare cloth material for the flags. At the Bengeri unit, the flags are stitched as per the standards of flag codes," the official explained.

This is the only unit which has a BIS certification for national flagmaking in India. 

Every year, the unit stitches and sells close to 3 lakh khadi tricolours of different sizes. The largest among them is the 14x22 feet flag that flutters atop the historic Red Fort in New Delhi. 

Even the Parliament building and state assembly buildings, including the Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru, fly flags manufactured here.

