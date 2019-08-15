Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh youth held after his picture with firearms goes viral

The youth's photograph with a huge cache of weapons, live bullets and a hand grenade had gone viral on the social media.

Published: 15th August 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By IANS

 

BAGHPAT (UTTAR PRADESH): The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a youth from Baghpat district, whose photograph with a huge cache of weapons, live bullets and a hand grenade had gone viral on the social media.

After the photographs went viral on the social media on Wednesday, the police were caught off-guard. Several teams of the police were dispatched to the village mentioned in the accompanying post of the viral photograph, and the youth was detained within hours of the picture going viral.

"The youth from Baghu village in Baghpat has been detained. We have not recovered any weapons yet, but he is being questioned," said the Baghpat Superintendent of Police Shailesh Pandey. The youth has been identified as Ramvir alias Monu Jat.

Currently, three pictures of Ramvir, who appears to be in his early 20s, are in circulation. In one picture, he can be seen sitting next to neatly arranged weapons on the ground. Another one shows him with three country-made firearms and a pistol with its magazine lying next to it. In the third picture, Ramvir can be seen holding a grenade.

At the time of shooting the video, Ramvir is seen surrounded by a dozen friends on a terrace. Police later revealed that the video originated from Sarurpur Kheri village. Alongwith Ramvir, the police have also arrested another youth. Both have been booked under IPC Section 336 (endangering life and safety of others) and the Illegal Arms Act.

This incident comes a fortnight after a video of a Baghpat youth firing at a cake to celebrate his birthday had gone viral. The youth was later arrested.

There was another incident of celebratory firing in Baghpat which happened at a wedding, in which several youths are seen firing in the air and dancing to the beats of Bollywood song 'Tamanche pe disco'. One person has been arrested in connection with this incident too.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh police Baghpat Police Baghpat youth gun Baghpat youth firearm
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp