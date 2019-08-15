Uttar Pradesh youth held after his picture with firearms goes viral

By IANS

BAGHPAT (UTTAR PRADESH): The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a youth from Baghpat district, whose photograph with a huge cache of weapons, live bullets and a hand grenade had gone viral on the social media.

After the photographs went viral on the social media on Wednesday, the police were caught off-guard. Several teams of the police were dispatched to the village mentioned in the accompanying post of the viral photograph, and the youth was detained within hours of the picture going viral.

"The youth from Baghu village in Baghpat has been detained. We have not recovered any weapons yet, but he is being questioned," said the Baghpat Superintendent of Police Shailesh Pandey. The youth has been identified as Ramvir alias Monu Jat.

Currently, three pictures of Ramvir, who appears to be in his early 20s, are in circulation. In one picture, he can be seen sitting next to neatly arranged weapons on the ground. Another one shows him with three country-made firearms and a pistol with its magazine lying next to it. In the third picture, Ramvir can be seen holding a grenade.

At the time of shooting the video, Ramvir is seen surrounded by a dozen friends on a terrace. Police later revealed that the video originated from Sarurpur Kheri village. Alongwith Ramvir, the police have also arrested another youth. Both have been booked under IPC Section 336 (endangering life and safety of others) and the Illegal Arms Act.

This incident comes a fortnight after a video of a Baghpat youth firing at a cake to celebrate his birthday had gone viral. The youth was later arrested.

There was another incident of celebratory firing in Baghpat which happened at a wedding, in which several youths are seen firing in the air and dancing to the beats of Bollywood song 'Tamanche pe disco'. One person has been arrested in connection with this incident too.