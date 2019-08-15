Vice President Venkaiah Naidu says Article 370 abrogation was need of the hour

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said here on Wednesday that the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was a step in the right direction and stressed on avoiding partisanship and petty politicking on issues of national importance.

Addressing the first Balramji Dass Tandon memorial lecture at Panjab University here Naidu said, "We should evolve a consensus on larger national issues. We are not a new nation. We should avoid partisanship and petty politicking on issues of national importance. This is the need of the hour.’’

He said that he has received feedback from people that the entire country was rejoicing following the Centre's move. "The abrogation of Article 370 was a step in the right direction. It ensures the unity and integrity of the nation," he said.

He said, "It is expected that this will pave the way for faster development of this state in the years to come."

He praised Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh for asking Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhary, who made a provocative tweet on the Indian Army, to not try to interfere in India's internal matter. "Amarinder has said, we all are one and the country is ready to face any situation. I read his statement today and I was very happy about it. This is the time when we should learn to be united and Punjab CM has given a good example of that," Naidu said.

He cited old news reports to highlight that several MPs belonging to different political parties in 1963 and 1964 were in favour of ending the special status of J&K. "On November 27, 1963 while replying on the issue of repealing article 370 the then prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru himself said that the article 370 is temporary provision, it is not permanent part of the constitution," said Naidu.