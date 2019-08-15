Home Nation

WATCH| Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal shows dance moves during Independence Day celebrations

The BJP MP was seen dancing with a group of men by moving in a long serpentine line.

Published: 15th August 2019 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (in front) dances while celebrating Independence Day in Leh

BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (in front) dances while celebrating Independence Day in Leh (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

LADAKH: Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal who was highly praised for his speech in the Parliament, has once again garnered attention but this time for his dance moves. The 34-year-old Ladakh MP was seen dancing with the locals in Leh to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day.

He was seen dancing with a group of men by moving in a long serpentine line. Scores of locals stood by to watch the young MP's cool dance moves.

The BJP MP, who became an overnight sensation with his speech in the Parliament over making Ladakh a separate Union Territory, was also seen waving the Tiranaga and also shaking his leg while passing through the crowded street. The supporters were seen cheering and taking photos with him as Namgyal continues with his celebrations. Later, he was also seen playing a traditional drum with the locals.

The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into a Union Territory with the legislature and carves out Ladakh region as a UT without legislature was passed by Parliament.

Asserting that Kashmir has always treated Ladakh as a step-mother, BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal had stated that the citizens of Ladakh have welcomed the central government's decision to announce Ladakh as Union Territory without a legislature.

